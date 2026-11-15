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Red Cross honors Utah volunteers for service during disasters and emergencies
By Sarah Earnshaw KSL,4 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — The American Red Cross of Utah recognized dozens of volunteers Saturday for their service helping communities respond to disasters and emergencies across the state. During an awards ceremony at the Utah Capitol, Red Cross leaders honored about 35 volunteers who supported relief efforts following wildfires,...
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