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Anthony Olascuaga Drops Yuberjen Martinez Late to Retain Title
5 days ago
Anthony “Princesa” Olascuaga needed all 12 rounds and a knockdown in the final seconds to keep his WBO flyweight title Saturday night. Olascuaga (13-1, 9 KOs) beat Yuberjen Martinez (7-1, 7 KOs) by unanimous decision, with scores of 115-112, 115-112, and 114-113 in the co-feature of Diego Pacheco vs. Darius Fulghum at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.