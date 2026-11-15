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David Adeleye Drops Flores and Wins Wide Decision
By Tom Galm,4 days ago
David Adeleye (15-2, 13 KOs) dropped Alexander Flores (21-7-1, 19 KOs) with a jab in the third round and won a unanimous decision to claim the WBA International heavyweight title on Saturday night in Carson, California. All three judges scored the 10-round fight 100-89 for Adeleye, and fans booed at the lack of action on the Diego Pacheco vs. Darius Fulghum undercard.