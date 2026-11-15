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This Beloved Colorado Cafe Is Worth A Road Trip For Its Famous Mile-High Pies And Fresh Treats
By Reid Benton,4 days ago
A young bear once tore through a screen and climbed inside this little pie shop, all for a blueberry pie. Honestly, I can’t blame it. The building sits along a mountain highway in Colorado, between Boulder and the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park. Inside, the shelves hold jams, honey, candy, and a classic cherry pie with an all-butter crust.
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