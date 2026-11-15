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Meet the Teacher Advisory Council: Tyia Franklin of Mountain Road ES!
4 days ago
Thank you to Tyia Franklin of Mountain Road Elementary School for serving on our Superintendent’s Teacher Advisory Council! The Council provides educators with the opportunity to share valued feedback. The talent of our teachers is unparalleled and their dedication to go the extra mile is unmatched! Many of the members appointed to the inaugural Council last year are continuing their service this school year. We're introducing our new Council members to our community.