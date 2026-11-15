undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Obituaries: Nov. 14, 2026
By ONN Staff,4 days ago
Our sympathies are with these local families. Eleanor "Ellie" Boeve passed away on November 8, 2026. Ellie is survived by her children and grandchildren, Barb and Rich Hoving (Mark and Kathy Hoving, Julie and David Jones, Amy and Eric Lester), Mary and Harry Blystra (Nick and Anne Blystra, Keith and Laura Blystra, Cara and Steve Mathews), Laurie (Boeve) Short (Frank and Jenna Randazzo, Natalie Randazzo and fiancé Phil Geml, Sarah and Randy Vest), along with 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Beverly Compagner, and several nieces and nephews.