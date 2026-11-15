undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cloud County Men's Basketball Team Secures 85-70 Win Over North Platte in Non-Conference Finale
By Toby Nosker, Sports Information Director,4 days ago
Box Score The Cloud County Community College men's basketball team defeated North Platte Community College, 85-70, on the final day of the Best Western-Booster Club Classic in Great Bend, Kansas on Saturday, November 14. The T-Birds shot 57.4 percent from the field and outscored North Platte 46-32 in points in the paint to secure the victory.