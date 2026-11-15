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Lions Come Back to Beat Savannah State, 90-82!
4 days ago
DAHLONEGA, GA – The Emmanuel Men's Basketball team closed out tournament play in Dahlonega today with a matchup against the Savannah State University Tigers. The Tigers took the early lead, but a late run by the Lions tied the game at the halftime break, 34-34. The two teams battled in the 2nd half, with the Tigers taking a 10-point lead with 8 minutes to play. The Lions finished strong with multiple players getting involved to take the lead with 4:44 to play. The Lions carried the momentum the rest of the way to earn a 90-82 victory to move to 2-1 on the season.