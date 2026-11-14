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Greensky Bluegrass, Mountain Grass Unit, The Travelin’ Mccourys and More Confirmed for the Outer Banks Bluegrass Festival
By Relix Staff,13 days ago
The lineup and schedule for the Outer Banks Bluegrass Festival has dropped. The 16th annual event will return to Manteo, North Carolina’s Roanoke Island Festival Park from September 22-25, featuring marquee sets by Greensky Bluegrass, Mountain Grass Unit, Steep Canyon Rangers, The Brothers Comatose and The Travelin’ Mccourys, among others.