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Lincoln Riley Talks USC Hot Seat Buzz, Reiterates He's Right Person for Job After Loss vs. Indiana
By Zach Bachar,4 days ago
"Absolutely," Riley told reporters after the game. "I believe in what we're doing. I believe in myself. I believe in our leadership. I believe in our administration. I believe in everything what's happening here. Trust me, there's nobody that wants it as bad as all of us involved. We know how close we are as a group, we know how close we are as a team. We got a good view of that tonight. We're gonna keep battling, we will get there and all this will continue to make it more sweet when that time does happen."