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Celestine’s late 48-yard TD lifts Hahnville past Sam Houston 21-14, sets up Thibodaux rematch
13 days ago
BOUTTE — Hahnville trailed for most of the night, but two seniors came through when it counted. Fabian Celestine broke loose for a 48-yard touchdown run with 2:51 left, and Brayden Fontenot picked off a pass in the final minute as the No. 7 Tigers held off No. 26 Sam Houston 21-14 Friday in the first round of the Division I Non-Select playoffs.