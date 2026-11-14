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Lutcher rolls past North Vermilion 55-14 in playoff opener
13 days ago
LUTCHER — Lutcher picked up right where it left off. The Bulldogs beat North Vermilion 55-14 Friday night at home to open the LHSAA Division II Non-Select playoffs. The 41-point win was Lutcher’s second-largest margin of the season, behind only a 49-point win at Berwick in October. It was also the fourth time this season the Bulldogs won by 36 points or more. A week earlier, they closed the regular season by beating Patterson 42-6.