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College Football (11/14): Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska roll; Northwest Missouri State claims outright MIAA title
By Derek Martin,4 days ago
(KMAland) -- Iowa, Iowa State and Nebraska earned convincing victories, while Northwest Missouri State captured the outright MIAA championship to highlight Saturday's regional college football action. Iowa defeated Purdue 28-7, Iowa State cruised past Cincinnati 41-13, Nebraska shut out Rutgers 31-0 and Northwest Missouri State hammered Pittsburg State 45-7 to...