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College Wrestling (11/14): Iowa State sweeps duals; Iowa, UNI, Missouri rack up tournament titles
By Derek Martin,4 days ago
(KMAland) -- Iowa State picked up two dual victories, while Iowa, Northern Iowa, Missouri and the Iowa women's program combined for 25 individual tournament championships during a successful Saturday of regional college wrestling action. The Cyclones defeated North Dakota State 34-6 and No. 24 Penn 25-7 in Florida, while Iowa...