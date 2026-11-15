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Texas’ Steve Sarkisian Reveals What He Told Lane Kiffin After Dramatic LSU Win
By Anthony G Halkias II,5 days ago
The Texas Longhorns got the result they needed against LSU, but Steve Sarkisian had something supportive to say about the coach on the other sideline. After Texas escaped Tiger Stadium with a 22-21 victory Saturday night, Sarkisian praised Lane Kiffin and the program he is building. Beating a friend did not stop him from offering encouragement afterward. Holly Rowe asked what he told Kiffin after beating him.