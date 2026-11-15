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Texas earns game-winning TD just before the buzzer, completely sinking LSU’s CFP hopes
By JON BLAU,4 days ago
As “Sandstorm” blared from the speakers at Tiger Stadium, the moment of truth arrived. LSU was clinging to a five-point lead as Texas lined up at the Tigers’ 11 with just 19 seconds left. The whole of the stadium, aside from many burnt orange swaths, were roaring as loud as they could as the Longhorns lurched toward the goal line.