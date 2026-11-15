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Scott Rabalais: Three things we learned from LSU’s loss Saturday night against Texas
By SCOTT RABALAIS,4 days ago
Sports columnist Scott Rabalais with his three takeaways from No. 21-ranked LSU’s 22-21 loss to No. 6 Texas on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. Both starting quarterbacks, LSU’s Sam Leavitt and Texas’ Arch Manning, came into the game with reputations for making big plays and big mistakes. Both lived up to those reputations on Saturday night. Leavitt threw three ill-advised interceptions into coverage, all to Jelani McDonald, but was also on the mark with two touchdown passes to Jackson Harris. Manning scrambled for the game’s first touchdown but also threw high for two picks to Ty Benefield and one to DJ Pickett.