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Intrusive Traumatic Reexperiencing: Pathognomonic of the Psychological Response to Traumatic Stress
By Yair Bar-Haim,4 days ago
Recent advances in neuroscience research on stress have had only minimal impact on the diagnosis and treatment (1, 2) of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Clinical disagreement may impede successful basic-to-clinical translation and contribute to stalled therapeutic advances. Nearly four decades after the introduction of PTSD in DSM-III, disputes persist regarding its definition (3, 4), as reflected in DSM-5 and in ICD-11. In other psychopathological arenas, a focus on core symptom dimensions provides a nidus around which basic and clinical research can coalesce. By focusing on core dimensions, research can proceed despite lingering disagreement about categorical syndrome definitions. In this commentary, we outline one such domain-focused approach for PTSD research.