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‘I Really Haven’t Seen Nobody Do It Like This,’ ‘Luka’s (Dončić’s) Killing the League’ — NBA Legend Reacts to Lakers Star’s Historic Scoring Start
By Michael Macasero,4 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić has opened the 2026-27 season with one of the most prolific scoring stretches in NBA history, and Isiah Thomas has seen enough to put his start in rare territory. During Friday's appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, the two-time NBA champion praised the...