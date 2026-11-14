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Lakers' Austin Reaves day-to-day with bruised heel, doesn't undergo imaging
By Jack Baer,11 days ago
Any Los Angeles Lakers game in which Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves both exit with injuries is going to be concerning, but it appears the team has dodged any serious fallout. Two days after the Lakers' two leading scorers left a win over the Milwaukee Bucks, head coach JJ Redick told reporters Friday that he expects Dončić to be available for Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dončić had already told reporters he was "good" the night of the injury, which was a tweaked ankle.