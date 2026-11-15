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Cavaliers fans get cheated then rewarded when subs put on a show to beat Mavericks | Jeff Schudel
By Jeff Schudeljschudel@news-herald.com,5 days ago
Fans inside Rocket Arena on Nov. 14 were victims of a bait-and-switch. Most felt cheated, especially those who aren’t season ticket holders. In the end, a scrappy, hungry bunch of subs took advantage of extended playing time and treated the paying customers to a game the fans will be talking about for days.