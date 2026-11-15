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Trojans Battle Through Tough Competition at Tiger Style Invitational
By Texas Powers,4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Little Rock Wrestling traveled to Columbia, Missouri, this weekend to compete in the Tiger Style Invitational, hosted by the University of Missouri, facing a competitive field and earning several individual victories and placement finishes. The Trojans saw strong performances throughout the tournament, highlighted by Brennan Van...