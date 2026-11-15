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Texas grid's new text alerts cover outage risks, but not every warning means a blackout
4 days ago
A new text-alert option gives Texans warnings on their phones about power-grid concerns, including conditions that could require controlled outages. The Texas Advisory and Notification System, or TXANS, offers text delivery, according to KPRC 2. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has also brought several categories of electricity-grid notifications together through the upgraded service.