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ANSI/ISEA Revises High-Visibility Apparel Standard for Smaller Workers
3 days ago
An updated national safety standard expands sizing options for high-visibility apparel designed for smaller-bodied workers. Released this week, ANSI/ISEA 107-2026 allows reduced fluorescent background material in certain Type R garments through size Medium, giving manufacturers more flexibility to improve fit while maintaining visibility requirements. The change addresses safety concerns associated...