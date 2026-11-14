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Back in Black! Chiefs give away 17-0 halftime lead, but Piscataway rallies to beat Irvington 29-28 in North 1, Group 5 final for first ‘chip since 2018
4 days ago
Senior QB Landon Pernell (with trophy) and the Piscataway Chiefs celebrate their North 1, Group 5 title, their first since 2018, with a 29-28 comeback win over Irvington at Kenny Armwood Stadium on November 14, 2026. (Photo: Mike Pavlichko) It was a comeback for the ages for the Piscataway football...
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