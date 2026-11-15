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Bloomington apartment house fire displaces several residents
By Howard Packowitz,4 days ago
BLOOMINGTON (25News Now) - Residents of five apartments are displaced after fire heavily damaged an apartment house near Downtown Bloomington. While people who lived in the three-story building in the 300 block of East Locust Street must find new housing, Bloomington fire officials said working smoke alarms alerted residents to the danger, and there were no injuries.
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