undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Showers and cold temperatures continue into tomorrow
By Jacob Cook,5 days ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cold rain is currently the main thing that we’re watching as we go throughout the overnight tonight. Some areas could possibly experience some weaker storms as well, nothing more than that though. Coverage continues into the morning Sunday where temperatures will start off in the low 40s. Temperatures don’t see much change as we head into the afternoon due to the continuous shower and cloud coverage. The system bringing all the rain will eventually push towards the northeast, and that’s when we could see better days ahead.
2