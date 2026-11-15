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Blackbourn Earns First Win as Head Coach At Parkside; Rangers Down UIS, 87-79
4 days ago
FAYETTE, Iowa — Dillon Mong's eight-point burst early in the second half helped Parkside (1-1) defeat the University of Illinois Springfield (2-1) 87-79 on Saturday at Dorman Memorial Gym. The win was the first for Kyle Blackbourn as Parkside head coach. Parkside held a 40-22 rebounding advantage, including 15 offensive rebounds to the Prairie Stars' three, and finished with a 17-4 edge in second-chance points. Parkside scored 53 points after halftime and went 23-for-29 at the free-throw line.