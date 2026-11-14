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XRP Ledger Focuses on Plan for Quantum -Resistant Accounts at No Added Cost to Users
By Omar Faridi,12 days ago
The XRP Ledger Foundation has detailed a practical design that would allow account holders to adopt quantum-resistant signing keys and retire older ones, without raising the base transaction fee paid by users. The approach appears in the Foundation’s 2027 protocol roadmap (updated 4 November 2026) and forms part of a broader effort that aims for a full network transition by 2028.