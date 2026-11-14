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Brazil’s VASP Licensing : 30% of Crypto Exchanges Fail Capital Test According to Banco Central do Brasil (BCB) Update
By Omar Faridi,4 days ago
Brazil’s Central Bank has received 120 applications from cryptocurrency platforms seeking authorization to continue operating as virtual asset service providers, yet roughly 30 percent of those filings fail to meet the minimum share capital thresholds required under the new regulatory framework. The shortfall raises the prospect that a substantial...