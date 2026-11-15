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RHP prospect Lambert hoping to ride AFL excellence to Mets' roster
By Sam Dykstra,4 days ago
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Ryan Lambert had pretty clear instructions in this year’s Arizona Fall League. After pitching only 25 2/3 innings for Triple-A Syracuse this season due to a right forearm flexor injury, he was headed to the Surprise Saguaros to get extra experience ahead of a push for the Mets’ Major League bullpen in 2027. But since he walked more batters (28) than he had frames at the Minors’ top level, he also had to make serious improvements in the control department with that additional time.