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Beyond the patterns: Gainesville quilters share the stories behind their creations
By WUFT,5 days ago
Colorful quilts featuring intricate patterns and unique designs filled the courtyard of the United Church of Gainesville Saturday. Beyond the colors and composition were local quilters whose creations represented family memories, personal experiences and community connections. The third annual Airing of the Quilts event took place on Saturday, transforming the...