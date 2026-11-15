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Titans place guard Peter Skoronski on injured reserve
By Jimmy Morris,4 days ago
A tough week of injury news for the Titans coming off the bye. The Tennessee Titans placed guard Peter Skoronski on injured reserve today with the hamstring injury that he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals. Skoronski will miss at least the next four games. The Titans were already thin at guard, with Fernando Carmona and Jackson Slater already on IR. The line has still been really good with those 2 guys out. Will they be able to hold up as well with the absence of Skoronski?