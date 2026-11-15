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UFC 334 results: Ciryl Gane outlasts game Josh Hokit in heavyweight barnburner to retain title
By Brent BrookhouseBrandon Wise,4 days ago
Gane overcame an unorthodox style from Hokit to land a record number of strikes in a heavyweight title fight. Ciryl Gane didn't win the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship in the Octagon, but he earned the title of champion at UFC 334 on Saturday. Gane outlasted the relentless pressure of Josh Hokit to retain his championship in his first defense of the belt.