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Generals Repeat as South Region Champions; Kelly Wins Individual Title, Seven Earn All-Region Honors
3 days ago
EARLYSVILLE, Va. — The No. 11 Washington and Lee University men's cross country team captured its second consecutive NCAA Division III South Region Championship on Saturday morning at Panorama Farms, recording a program-record 26 points and placing four runners among the top five to secure the regional title and an automatic berth to the NCAA Division III National Championships.