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Missed milestones & thousand dollar losses: FAA fallout continues at airports across America
By Kaitlyn Miller,4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The ripple effects of nationwide flight disruptions are being felt at Frederick W. Smith International Airport, where travelers say canceled flights, limited rebooking options, and a lack of communication have turned routine trips into exhausting ordeals. For some, the disruptions meant missing important milestones. For others,...