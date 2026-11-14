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Saginaw Valley Football flies past NMU
By Mike Ludlum,12 days ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan football team closed out its 2026 regular season Saturday, falling 59-10 to Saginaw Valley State at the Superior Dome. The Cardinals jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the opening quarter before breaking the game open with 28 points in the second to take a 42-3 advantage into halftime. SVSU added 17 points in the second half to secure the victory.