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Device Is Found at Peoria Ethanol Plant, But Evacuation Order Is Lifted
By Wisconsin Right NowThe Center Square,4 days ago
State and federal officials evacuated people within a mile of an ethanol production plant in Peoria, Illinois, Friday night after finding a device inside the plant. According to ABC News, “a device was discovered at the facility Friday night and later rendered safe by bomb technicians.” Authorities didn’t find any other devices, and they lifted the evacuation order. It covered “within a one-mile blast radius of the BioUrja Renewables facility,” ABC News said. Peoria’s mayor referred to it as a bomb to reporters, reported CNN, which called the suspicious package an explosive device. No arrests of suspects were announced.