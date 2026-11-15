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How Charlotte Independence won the USL League One final — and became a model for the third tier
By John Morrissey,4 days ago
In 2023, the Charlotte Independence reached the USL League One title game against North Carolina FC, an in-state rival that was set to join the USL Championship. That night, Charlotte narrowly fell on penalty kicks. This weekend’s playoff final, another match against a foe with aspirations higher up the pyramid,...