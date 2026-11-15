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Fakin’ It XL Review (PC)
By Nathaniel Stevens,4 days ago
I know that the folks at Jackbox Games like releasing smaller bundles of games, but this is a new one. Fakin’ It XL dropped on Steam last week, and one has to wonder: is this a cash grab, or is this an actual improvement and expansion of the original game from Jackbox 3? Definitely not a cash grab at $8.99. Why? The improvements for this XL version of a beloved Jackbox mini-game are worthy of a solo release. There are true improvements, which we will get into shortly. Actually, we’ll get into it right now.