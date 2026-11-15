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The Nights Before Christmas Review: Tyler Hynes Will Make You Cry About Time
4 days ago
It’s always funny to watch me watch a Tyler Hynes movie. Not in a bad way! Every movie feels different, but my first remark is always the same: “There’s a cable knit sweater.” I know it will appear somewhere. It’s like a sign that the holidays have officially begun — my own personal first snow. With this one, I didn’t have to wait long. It showed up in the first scene, and I settled into the couch knowing all was right with Countdown to Christmas.