undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Episode 295: Rose Valland
By The History Chicks,4 days ago
Rose Valland was an overlooked, unassuming, and unpaid but highly educated art historian in a Parisian museum until the Nazi’s invaded France–then she became an unassuming and overlooked French Resistance spy, putting her life on the line as she tracked the Nazi looting of French artwork. When the war ended, her documentation and continued work were invaluable in retrieving and returning this art to its rightful owners.