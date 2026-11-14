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How The 'VisionQuest' Finale Changes Ultron's Origin Story
By /us/author/brandon-zachary,13 days ago
VisionQuest (2026) lays a lot of groundwork for future Marvel Cinematic Universe stories, especially with Ultron. The mechanical menace was introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) as a flawed creation of Tony Stark and Bruce Banner who quickly went rogue and tried to wipe out humanity. Despite being seemingly destroyed once and for all in the climax of that film, VisionQuest revealed that his “son” Vision had actually spared a copy of Ultron’s mind and kept it within his own digital framework.