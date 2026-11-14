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Utilities weigh PFAS treatment as Occoquan monitoring finds elevated discharges
By David Abrams,4 days ago
Fairfax Water says some samples from the Occoquan Reservoir source used by its Griffith Water Treatment Plant have exceeded the federal maximum contaminant level of 4 parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS. The utility says its other regulated PFAS remain within acceptable limits. It is evaluating treatment processes and installing a powdered activated carbon system at Griffith to help reduce PFAS, according to its PFAS information page.