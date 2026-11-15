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Privateers Conclude Season With Loss to No. 20 Springfield
By Via Maritime College Athletics,,4 days ago
THROGGS NECK, NY – It was Senior Day at Reinhart Field on Saturday afternoon. After honoring its 16-member graduating class, the Maritime College football team took on New England Women’s & Men’s Conference (NEWMAC) champion Springfield. The No. 20 Pride (9-1, 7-0 NEWMAC) defeated the Privateers (2-8, 0-7 NEWMAC) by a 35-6 count for their 40 th consecutive NEWMAC win. Springfield received the opening kickoff and marched 63 yards in nine plays for a touchdown. Jadon Forthe (Selden, NY) capped Maritime’s first possession with a 61-yard punt, pinning the Pride deep in their own territory. The Privateers thought they had…