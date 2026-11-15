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Men’s basketball falls to Flagler despite strong three-point shooting
By Via Eckerd College Athletics,,4 days ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. – The Eckerd men’s basketball team connected on 14 three-pointers but fell to Flagler by a score of 93-84 on Saturday afternoon in a neutral-site contest at USC Beaufort. Flagler jumped out to an early 12-2 advantage before Eckerd responded with a 14-4 stretch to even the score at 16 midway through the opening half. Jacob Davis gave the Tritons their first lead at 19-17 on a three-pointer with 12:32 remaining. The teams continued to trade baskets throughout the half, with neither side able to establish much separation. A layup by Jackson Hupp gave Eckerd a 39-36 advantage…