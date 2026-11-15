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9 Agatha Christie Books To Read Before Kicking the Bucket
By Beatriz Valero de Urquia,4 days ago
There are few pleasures that beat sitting on a couch in winter with a murder mystery, and everyone knows who writes them best. Agatha Christie is the best-selling novelist of all time. Her stories have only been outsold by the works of William Shakespeare and The Bible. Nicknamed "The Queen of Crime", Christie has been admired and beloved by people of every age for over a century. New adaptations of her novels come out every few years, from BBC's period dramas to Kenneth Branagh's most recent star-studded blockbusters. Currently, a six-part TV adaptation titled Hercule is in production by the BBC and BritBox, in which Edward Bluemel stars as a younger version of the famous fictional detective, Hercule Poirot.