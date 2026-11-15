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Netflix’s 6-Part Miniseries Brings One of the Greatest Novels of All Time to Life
By Taylor Vollman,4 days ago
Jane Austen is one of the preeminent romance authors of all time, giving her heroines a sense of agency when their fates largely depended on the men in their lives. Her stories have been finding new life in recent years, with romance readers driving an uptick in the genre across mediums. Netflix is no stranger to historical romance, behind the hit Bridgerton franchise and previously adapting Austen’s Persuasion in 2022. Now, the streaming platform is returning to the author’s most successful work, Pride and Prejudice. It was Austen’s second novel to be published, released in 1813.