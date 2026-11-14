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Crimson Storm Open the Season With Win Over Jamestown
13 days ago
BETHANY, Okla. — Southern Nazarene opened the season in style Friday night, pulling away from Jamestown for an 84-68 win in the GAC/NSIC Challenge. The Crimson Storm (1-0) got off to a strong start in the season opener, building a 34-24 lead by halftime as the Jimmies (0-1) struggled to find their shot. Jamestown shot just 34.6 percent in the first half and went 3-of-13 from three, while SNU shot 48.5 percent from the field to take control.