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Third annual ‘A Night in Blue and Red’ gala honors first responders
By Makenzie Martin,4 days ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) — The third annual “A Night in Blue and Red” remembrance gala was held Saturday night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center. The event honors fallen first responders and those still serving across the state. United in Blue hosts the gala, which also raises money for families of fallen first responders.
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